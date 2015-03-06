Guardiola wants further improvement in attack

The reigning champions hammered Hamburg and Paderborn 8-0 and 6-0 respectively, before a 4-1 thrashing of Cologne in their last league outing.

They hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Wolfsburg, but Guardiola believes there is still more to come.

"We must do better in attack," he said. "In defence we are imperious - opponents have very few chances against us.

"Yes, recently we have scored a lot of goals, but that's because our players are so good. Our overall attacking game must get better."

Bayern travel to Hannover in the league on Saturday, before hosting Shakhtar Donetsk in the second leg of a UEFA Champions League last 16 tie finely poised following a 0-0 draw in Ukraine.

"The defensive behaviour of Hannover and Donetsk are completely different," Guardiola said. "Therefore, our attacking tactics will be different.

"We have to think first of this Bundesliga game - there are still 33 potential points to be won starting with Hannover.

"Wolfsburg are on our tail, just eight points behind us, we know that.

"We've had less time to prepare than Hannover, so we must engage full concentration.

"I will choose my strongest possible XI regardless of our game with Shakhtar coming up."