Guardiola will leave great legacy behind at Bayern - Alonso

Xabi Alonso believes Pep Guardiola has prepared Bayern Munich well for the future and will leave a big legacy behind at the club.

Guardiola is set to switch to Manchester City at the conclusion of the campaign, ending his association with Bayern after three seasons in charge.

The former Barcelona boss is poised to win a third Bundesliga title with Bayern, who face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League - the one trophy that has eluded Guardiola in his time at the Allianz Arena - on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Bundesliga official website, Alonso said of the 45-year-old: "Guardiola will leave a very big legacy behind, starting with the numerous minor things that we the players have learnt from him.

"When a team succeeds in playing different systems, then that's a sign of quality. I have no doubt he'll leave a great legacy behind.

"Pep's ahead of his time. Control of the game and of the ball are decisive words. That's the best way to win games. Guardiola has defined a philosophy and laid foundations that will help Bayern in the future.

"It's also about having a squad which is armed for the present and the future, in order to be able to deliver consistently good performances. We're in pretty good shape now and for the future."