Guedes: Errors cost Benfica against Galatasaray

Goncalo Guedes thinks mistakes cost Benfica three points as they fell to defeat against Galatasaray in their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Nicolas Gaitan put the Portuguese side in the lead after just 74 seconds, but a Selcuk Inan penalty and a Lukas Podolski goal saw Hamza Hamzaoglu's side turn the Group C game on its head.

Winger Guedes lamented the errors that foiled their impressive start and consigned Benfica to their first Champions League defeat this season.

"We were very focused at the start and scored a great goal," Guedes said.

"We made some mistakes that you cannot commit at this level.

"Now it's time for us to dedicate our focus to the [domestic] championship. The game with Sporting Lisbon will be very competitive, we will work hard during the week."

Silvio agreed with his team-mate's assessment and stated they will analyse their errors over the coming days.

"We knew we were going to face a very strong opponent in their stadium," the Portuguese said.

"We started the game well, we were even able to score first, but after that things became tougher, and it was mainly our fault because we made two mistakes that allowed them to score twice.

"They are mistakes we will now have to analyse and try to correct."