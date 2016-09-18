Guidolin embroiled in second sub spat

Swansea City boss Francesco Guidolin criticised Ki Sung-yueng's attitude after the midfielder reacted angrily to being substituted during the club's 1-0 defeat at Southampton.

The South Korea international appeared to remonstrate with Guidolin and refuse to shake his hand as he left the field shortly after the hour-mark to be replaced by Jefferson Montero.

And the Italian, who admitted that his side deserved nothing from a disappointing display at St Mary's, was not impressed by Ki's behaviour.

"This is not a good attitude and I will have to speak to him," he said.

"I respect all my players, but the relationship between them and me is very important.

"There is no problem with respect between me and the players; in this squad I have found good guys and good players."

The incident follows a similar altercation between Guidolin and Neil Taylor after the defender was hauled off four minutes before half-time in last weekend's home draw with Chelsea.

The Wales international also refused to shake his manager's hand and appeared to question why he had not waited until the break to make the change.

Guidolin later apologised for his actions, but while insisting that the issue had been resolved, did not include Taylor in his squad for the Southampton clash.

The 27-year-old is, however, expected to feature in Wednesday's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at the Liberty Stadium.

The Welsh side downed Peterborough United to set up the clash with City, but have not won in the league since the opening day of the season.