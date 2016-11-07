Gundogan backs Sane to come good for Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is confident Leroy Sane will overcome his difficult start to life at the Etihad Stadium.

Sane joined City from Schalke ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, but has been provided with few opportunities to live up to high expectations, making just four starts in all competitions so far.

Gundogan, meanwhile, has made an instant impact following his move from Borussia Dortmund, netting five goals in 11 appearances.

The midfielder has little doubt Sane will eventually come good as well, though, and feels the 20-year-old just needs time to adapt to his new surroundings.

"It is only normal that Leroy is still finding his feet at Manchester City," Gundogan told Kicker.

"I think Leroy has the character and personality to cope with this situation. He is confident and is well aware of his own qualities.

"You can see that he is still a bit shy, but he is still only 20. I went through a similar situation when I joined Dortmund from Nurnberg, so I know how he feels.

"He will do his own thing and he will do so here at Manchester City as well.

"I am giving him all the support he needs."