Gundogan hails 'amazing' duo Guardiola and Klopp

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp may be different in their styles but the two coaches both share "amazing personalities", according to Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan is one of a handful of players to have played for both coaches during his career having swapped Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City ahead of the 2016-17 season.

The lure of playing for Guardiola was one of the reasons the Germany international chose to move to the Premier League, and he is loving life in Manchester.

In the early stages of his City career the 25-year-old has found similarities as well as differences with his former boss Klopp, and believes both managers are at the top of their game.

"Jurgen Klopp is more the emotional one and someone who can motivate really well," said Gundogan.

"Pep Guardiola is more tactical, who always takes care of details and wants to show you how to do everything.

"Both are world-class managers and both have their own qualities. Both are amazing personalities."

He added: "Playing for Pep has certainly lived up to the expectations. I knew him from the Bundesliga and saw him coaching Barcelona when everyone saw an excellent manager who is able to get players to improve.

"He is a great personality and a very nice guy. I'm very happy to have this experience with him and learn from the best."