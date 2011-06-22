Halilhodzic named new Algeria coach

The 58-year-old replaces Abdelhak Benchikha, who resigned just hours after Algeria lost 4-0 at neighbours Morocco earlier this month, jeopardising their chances of qualifying for next year's African Nations Cup finals.

It was at the last Nations Cup in Angola in early 2010 that Halilhodzic saw his highly-vaunted Ivory Coast team suffer a surprise quarter-final defeat to Algeria.

Even though he had qualified the Ivorians for the World Cup later in the year, the Nations Cup setback cost him his job before the tournament in South Africa.

Halilhodzic also previously worked in Africa at Moroccan club Raja Casablanca, winning the African Champions League with them in 1997.

He also coached French clubs Lille, Stade Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain and was last in charge of Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia.