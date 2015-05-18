Hamburg can still beat drop - Adler

Hamburg goalkeeper Rene Adler acknowledged his club's "precarious position" in the Bundesliga table but still believes they can preserve their top-flight status.

Adler and Co. are on the brink of relegation to Germany's second tier after Saturday's loss at fellow strugglers Stuttgart saw Hamburg drop into the bottom two positions with one round remaining.

Hamburg - second from bottom - are two points adrift of safety and one behind Stuttgart, who leapfrogged the former to climb into the relegation play-off position.

Results must go Hamburg's way if they are to beat the drop but Adler is quietly confident heading into Saturday's hosting of Schalke.

"It's out of our hands now and that's an awful feeling," the 30-year-old told Bundesliga.com.

"We just have to do our job against Schalke and hope the other results go our way.

"We know how the table looks as well. We're in a precarious position but we can still do it. There's no point in saying everything's lost right now, though, because I believe we'll win against Schalke."