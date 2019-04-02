Hamilton keeper sorry for Rugby Park rout

Hamilton goalkeeper Gary Woods has apologised to Accies fans after their “unacceptable” hammering by Kilmarnock.

Woods admits Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Rugby Park was their worst performance since he joined the club in 2016.

The defeat left Brian Rice’s side just four points ahead of second-bottom St Mirren in the Ladbrokes Premiership and Woods is looking to make amends at Livingston on Wednesday night.

Woods said: “I think that’s the worst one for us since I have been here.

“We never turned up, we were never in the game at any point, I don’t even think we had a shot on target in the game which is not us, since this new manager has come in.

“We have usually been in games, we have battled, if we got beat we got beat because the other team was better. But we weren’t involved in the game.

“Obviously our fans pay a lot of money to come and watch and that is unacceptable for them to be watching that, for the team not to turn up for such a crucial part of the season when we are fighting for our lives down at the bottom.

“I apologise to the fans for our performance, it wasn’t good enough but hopefully we are going to put that right on Wednesday.

“It is a massive game and we need to make sure we put on a performance and get the three points.”