With Mary Earps gone, what goalkeepers do England have at their disposal?

Hannah Hampton has had a good season for Chelsea

Mary Earps has hung up her international boots and she was England's first-choice goalkeeper at the last two major tournaments.

She helped the Lionesses lift the Euros in 2022 before picking up the Golden Glove during England's run to the World Cup final in 2023.

So now Earps is not available for this summer's Euros, who can England call upon between the sticks?

England goalkeepers: Who is no.1?

Hannah Hampton will be number one this summer (Image credit: Justin Setterfield - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Chelsea's Hannah Hampton has slowly been building her England minutes and of late, even when Earps was still in the conversation, she was taking the number one shirt.

Hampton has improved her performances, particularly since joining Chelsea in 2023.

Hannah Hampton won the treble this past season (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

At the Blues she claimed the number one shirt in her first season and in her second campaign she helped the side to the domestic treble.

Hampton will be without doubt the number one pick for Sarina Wiegman this summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wiegman does have a selection of keepers she can choose to be in the squad.

First up is Manchester City's Khiara Keating. The shot stopper has been inconsistent but when she is in form she is a skilled player.

Khiara Keating has had an inconsistent season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the 2023/24 season, Keating was thoroughly impressive for City. But she fell out of favour at the club and so has not had many minutes.

She also has not made her senior debut for England.

Ellie Roebuck is another option for Wiegman but she is another keeper who has been warming the bench a lot this season for club Barcelona.

However, Roebuck used to be England number one and so is very experienced at a major tournament.

Two other keepers have been in and around England camp but they too have not yet made their international debuts.

Orlando Pride's Anna Moorhouse and Manchester United's Kayla Rendell are well-versed in camps. But if they were called upon late in a major tournament their inexperience may show.

Mary Earps will not be a part of the squad this summer (Image credit: Maryam Majd/Getty Images)

There is no doubt Earps' retirement has left England in a difficult position. They only have three games before the start of the Euros, which isn't nearly enough time to blood new talent.

But maybe Wiegman will give Keating, Moorhouse or Rendell their international debut in that time to give them some experience.

Earps' retirement has added another storyline to England's Euros squad announcement, which is expected sometime in June.