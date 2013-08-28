Hamstring injury sidelines Podolski for three weeks

The win confirms the London club's progression to the group stages of the continental competition but manager Arsene Wenger said his side did not escape unscathed from the encounter.

Lukas Podolski sustained a hamstring injury that will keep him out for three weeks, while Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere also wore knocks.

Wilshere's injury - an ankle problem - was so severe that Wenger considered bringing him off the field despite having already used three substitutes.

"That's a negative of tonight," Wenger said.

"We paid a heavy price on the injury front because we lost Podolski.

"I don't know how bad Ramsey is, I don't know how Wilshere responds to his ankle problem, I don't know, we have to check that tomorrow morning."

Wenger even suggested his players were on the end of some unnecessarily rough treatment from their Turkish opponents that led to some sore bodies.

"The two tackles on Wilshere were disappointing but we cannot change it now and I think he looks alright," the French boss said.

"But Podolski is definitely out for 21 days and Ramsey - we have to check how severe his groin is tomorrow.

"I wanted to take him off of course, I would have played with 10 men.

"We were two-nil up, they had to score five goals in 10 minutes, I think even with 10 men we could've avoided that."