Hard work ahead for Newcastle, says Pardew

Pressure has built on the Newcastle boss following a run of five successive defeats.

Having completed a touchline ban for clashing with Hull City's David Meyler, Pardew is hoping his side can lift the mood around St James' Park by demonstrating improvement in their three remaining games this season - against Arsenal, Cardiff City and Liverpool.

Newcastle are not yet assured of a top-half finish, a situation Pardew is keen to remedy.

"We've got a lot of hard work to do before the Arsenal game," he told the Shields Gazette. "We definitely need to give a credible performance and hopefully get some points.

"Certainly, against Cardiff, we've got to win, whatever route it takes.

"Now we need to make sure we regroup this week.

"It's important that we win at least one of these last three games to secure that (top-half finish)."