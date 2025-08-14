Newcastle United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The Newcastle United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are here, as Eddie Howe juggles four competitions
The Newcastle United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have dropped.
It's been a tumultuous season for Newcastle: with plenty of first-choice targets missed and club talisman Alexander Isak seemingly halfway out the club, manager Eddie Howe has a tough season ahead of him before a ball is even kicked.
It doesn't get much easier with an opening day trip to Villa Park, and an Aston Villa side who seem far more settled.
After that, the Isak drama comes to a head as Tyneside welcome Liverpool on Monday Night Football: who knows what stage of the saga we'll be in by then.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
Fixtures in full
Newcastle United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
AUGUST
16 Aston Villa (A)
25 Liverpool (H)
30 Leeds (A)
SEPTEMBER
13 Wolves (H)
20 Bournemouth (A)
28 Arsenal (H)
OCTOBER
4 Nott’m Forest (H)
18 Brighton (A)
25 Fulham (H)
NOVEMBER
1 West Ham (A)
8 Brentford (A)
22 Man City (H)
29 Everton (A)
DECEMBER
3 Tottenham (H)
6 Burnley (H)
13 Sunderland (A)
20 Chelsea (H)
27 Man United (A)
30 Burnley (A)
JANUARY
3 Crystal Palace (H)
7 Leeds (H)
17 Wolves (A)
24 Aston Villa (H)
31 Liverpool (A)
FEBRUARY
7 Brentford (H)
11 Tottenham (A)
21 Man City (A)
28 Everton (H)
MARCH
4 Man United (H)
14 Chelsea (A)
21 Sunderland (H)
APRIL
11 Crystal Palace (A)
18 Bournemouth (H)
25 Arsenal (A)
MAY
2 Brighton (H)
9 Nott’m Forest (A)
17 West Ham (H)
24 Fulham (A)
