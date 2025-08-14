The Newcastle United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have dropped.

It's been a tumultuous season for Newcastle: with plenty of first-choice targets missed and club talisman Alexander Isak seemingly halfway out the club, manager Eddie Howe has a tough season ahead of him before a ball is even kicked.

It doesn't get much easier with an opening day trip to Villa Park, and an Aston Villa side who seem far more settled.

After that, the Isak drama comes to a head as Tyneside welcome Liverpool on Monday Night Football: who knows what stage of the saga we'll be in by then.

Get a head start on the new Premier League season with FourFourTwo.

Our previews of all 20 teams are ready to read, with a detailed analysis of what lies ahead for the Toon. We've also got the complete fixture list for every team, counting down the days until the season's first whistle.

As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fixtures in full

Newcastle United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United scores against Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Getty Images)

AUGUST

16 Aston Villa (A)

25 Liverpool (H)

30 Leeds (A)

SEPTEMBER

13 Wolves (H)

20 Bournemouth (A)

28 Arsenal (H)

OCTOBER

4 Nott’m Forest (H)

18 Brighton (A)

25 Fulham (H)

SEE ALSO (Image credit: Getty Images) INTERNATIONALS When are the international breaks?

NOVEMBER

1 West Ham (A)

8 Brentford (A)

22 Man City (H)

29 Everton (A)

DECEMBER

3 Tottenham (H)

6 Burnley (H)

13 Sunderland (A)

20 Chelsea (H)

27 Man United (A)

30 Burnley (A)

JANUARY

3 Crystal Palace (H)

7 Leeds (H)

17 Wolves (A)

24 Aston Villa (H)

31 Liverpool (A)

FEBRUARY

7 Brentford (H)

11 Tottenham (A)

21 Man City (A)

28 Everton (H)

SEE ALSO (Image credit: Getty Images) TRANSFERS Every Premier League signing for 2025/26

MARCH

4 Man United (H)

14 Chelsea (A)

21 Sunderland (H)

APRIL

11 Crystal Palace (A)

18 Bournemouth (H)

25 Arsenal (A)

MAY

2 Brighton (H)

9 Nott’m Forest (A)

17 West Ham (H)

24 Fulham (A)

This fixture list originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue, which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery