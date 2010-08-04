Hart: Sitting on City bench not an option

The 23-year-old has yet to find out whether or not he will start the season as the club's first choice keeper with City boss Roberto Mancini keeping his cards close to his chest.

But following an impressive loan spell at Birmingham City last season, Hart insists he is not willing to remain second choice for too long.

“All I want is to play in the Man City first team - but if I wasn't I'd have to reconsider,” Hart told BBC Radio Five Live.

"It [sitting on the bench] doesn't interest me. All I want to do is play in the first team.

"I've based my summer around getting in the first-team. Shay [Given] has recovered from his shoulder injury and we are both fit and raring to go and we both want that place.

"It is so different playing for the reserves. I want to be in the limelight, playing for the first team and at the moment I am working hard to get into Manchester City's first-team.”

Hart's spell with Birmingham last year saw his stock rise, impressing enough to catch the eye of England boss Fabio Capello who named the former Shrewsbury keeper in his 23-man World Cup squad.

Although he failed to get a game in South Africa, Hart has been touted by many as England's number one following David James' shock decision to quit the Premier League for the Championship with Bristol City.

By James Martini

