Hasenhuttl hopes ‘shocking’ Redmond injury not too serious after win at Fulham

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl hopes Nathan Redmond’s “shocking” injury in his side’s 1-0 win over Fulham is not too serious.

Michael Obafemi tapped in at the far post in the 57th minute to give Southampton a 1-0 win, as the 19-year-old recorded his first goal of the season.

Redmond was then forced off in the 76th minute, moments after taking a shot, the midfielder dropped and clutched his leg before being aided as he hobbled from the field.

On the injury, the Saints boss said: “I hope that the injury of Nathan is not worse.

“It was a shocking moment when he was lying on the ground on the floor, the good thing is the ankle is not swollen but the bad thing is he is in pain.”

On the game itself, Hasenhuttl said: “The first half we were not aggressive enough from our side.

“In the second half it was much better and we had more balls in the Fulham half and also we had several chances which came easily.”

Hassenhuttl made five changes from the side which beat Brighton 2-0 at the weekend, and when asked about the importance of the Carabao Cup, he added: “We want to be as far as possible in this competition and we try to take it very very serious today and that’s the reason we took all the best players.”

Fulham manager Scott Parker was keen to highlight the positives after he made nine changes to his side from the one which lost 2-1 to Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Saturday.

Speaking after the game he said: “There’s a lot of positives for debuts.

“For six young lads from the academy involved tonight and then obviously the senior players who’ve had a very, very good pre-season and at this moment in time have found themselves on the side after these five games coming and doing well to get a bit of game time as well, so yes, pleased.”

On the match itself, Parker added: “In the first half, the way we played, the way we moved the ball, I think we were controlling the game. I think it’s fair to say.

“In the second half we found that a little bit tougher and on the scale of things I think we were a little bit fortunate but I think overall I’m really pleased with the way the night’s gone.”