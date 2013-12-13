Havenaar banned for four matches following stamp

Havenaar clashed with the midfielder after 21 minutes of Vitesse's 6-2 victory at the Philips Stadion, with Schaars subsequently ruled out for up to six weeks with a calf injury sustained in the incident.

After what PSV described as a "wild challenge", the KNVB, the governing body in the Netherlands, have taken the step of banning Havenaar for four matches.

However, because the decision has been appealed, Havenaar will be available for the Eredivisie leaders' home game with NAC Breda on Sunday.

The KNVB stated via their official Twitter account: "(The) Disciplinary Committee excludes Havenaar (Vitesse) for four games because of the step on Schaars (PSV) in the game last weekend.

"Havenaar will appeal the ruling... he can come into action for Vitesse (on Saturday)."