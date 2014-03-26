Hazard plotting PSG downfall with Chelsea

PSG are currently 12 games unbeaten in all competitions and breezed past their last 16 opponents Bayer Leverkusen, recording a 6-1 aggregate win.

Laurent Blanc's men have only lost on three occasions all season, with one of those defeats in the Champions League against Benfica, and Hazard believes Chelsea can add another to that list.

The 23-year-old likened PSG to Premier League rivals Arsenal, who Chelsea beat 6-0 last weekend, and revealed they will use a similar approach when they meet the French champions in Paris.

"I feel Paris are a bit like Arsenal, they like to dictate the play and if we're ready, if we close them down and go for their throats straight away things will become a bit more difficult for them," Hazard said.

"We have to be aware of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, obviously.

"Thiago Motta's a superb player. Yohan (Cabaye) is a good player, so is (Edinson) Cavani, and they're strong at the back."

The Belgium international won a league and cup double with Lille in 2011, including a Coupe de France final triumph over PSG.