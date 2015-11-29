Hazard rues 'beautiful' Lloris save

Eden Hazard believes Chelsea would have beaten Tottenham had Hugo Lloris not pulled off a "beautiful save" to keep him at bay.

The Belgian – spearheading the visitors' attack in place of the dropped Diego Costa - produced the first shot on target for Jose Mourinho's team at White Hart Lane on Sunday with a brilliant 68th-minute volley which the Tottenham goalkeeper diverted around the post.

It proved to be Chelsea's only shot on target in the Premier League match, but the former Lille man felt it would have been enough to earn the reigning champions all three points had it gone in.

"It's always difficult to play here, last season we lost 5-3 and we tried to get revenge," Hazard told BT Sport.

"It is a good result, we didn't have many good chances but Lloris made a good save from me.

"He made a beautiful save. If I score there it's 1-0 and it could have been a win for us if that goes in."

The 0-0 draw means Chelsea remain 15th on the table but Hazard still harbours hope of a top-four finish.

"We try to take it game after game. We won against Norwich and we drew here, we play at home next week and we have to win," he said.

"We want to finish in the top four. We know it's difficult but we will try."