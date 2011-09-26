Heart attack victim Torp thanks fans

"A thousand thanks for all the support and wishes for a good recovery. I've had and continue to get fantastic help and I'm touched by all [those] that care," the 27-year-old said on Twitter on Monday.

Torp collapsed in the closing stages after coming on as a 79th-minute substitute in Sunday's 1-0 Norwegian championship defeat at Sogndal.

Medical staff rushed to his aid and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation before he was airlifted to hospital.

Brann's medical chief Ove Austgulen told the Verdens Gang newspaper that tests to find out the cause of the heart attack had so far proved inconclusive.