Hearts to sign Melbourne City wing-back Nathaniel Atkinson in January

Nathaniel Atkinson will join Hearts from Melbourne City in January on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old right-sided wing-back, an Australian Olympic team-mate of Cammy Devlin, will arrive for an undisclosed fee, subject to visa approval.

Boss Robbie Neilson told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted that we’ve got Nathaniel on board.

“He’s a really talented player and very highly thought of in Australia, so it’s a bit of a coup to get him.

“He’ll bring energy and ability to the team and the competition for places will raise levels throughout the squad.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Sporting Director Joe Savage added: “We’ve put a lot of hard work into making this move happen, so we’re thrilled that it’s on the verge of being completed.

“There are a lot of people to thank but I’d like to especially mention Vince Grella (agent), who has been instrumental in getting this deal done.

“Nathaniel fits the profile we’re looking for; he’s young, talented and hungry to succeed.

“We think he can go on to do great things and I’m sure the fans are really going to enjoy watching him in a Hearts shirt.”