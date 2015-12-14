Hecking: Gent showed what they can do against Valencia and Lyon

Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking feels Gent are arguably the surprise package of the Champions League and expects a tight last-16 tie.

The reigning Belgian champions finished ahead of Valencia and Lyon to book their ticket for the knockout stages and Hecking has stressed they should not be taken lightly.

"Gent asserted themselves in a group against Valencia and Lyon and alongside us are the surprise package in the round of 16. We have big respect for them," Hecking told the UEFA website.

"For both teams, the knockout stages of the Champions League are uncharted territory. So I expect an interesting encounter in which we will have to show everything to reach the next round."

Goalkeeper Diego Benaglio, meanwhile, is optimistic about Wolfsburg's chances of making it to the quarter-finals, but has warned against complacency.

"That is a good draw, but we must not let ourselves be fooled by it," Benaglio said.

"Gent have proved in the group stage that they have lots of quality.

"It is now our task to put in two good performances, as it is our clear goal to survive this stage. Going through is definitely within the realms of possibility."