Hedges hails squad ‘togetherness’ as Aberdeen win again

Ryan Hedges feels the togetherness and strength of the Aberdeen squad can keep driving them on after a hat-trick of victories.

The Dons bounced back from Josh Mullin’s early penalty opener to beat Ross County 3-1 in Dingwall and continue their response to last month’s 4-0 home defeat by Celtic.

Niall McGinn and Hedges scored direct from free-kicks and Andrew Considine lashed home a decisive third.

Hedges told RedTV: “After the disappointment of the Celtic game that’s what the gaffer and the staff wanted, an instant response. Nine points out of nine is what we delivered and going into the international break we can keep looking forward and building on what we have achieved.

“We have a really strong squad and there’s a real togetherness. Everyone is fighting for positions and that’s what you want in a competitive team. The 11 that the gaffer picks have a real chance to stake a claim and show they should be in the team for the next week.”

The Wales international added: “It’s not nice going behind but we all picked ourselves up and the first opportunity we got McGinn steps up and hit the bottom corner with a great free-kick that set the tone (and) shows you where we are at just now.

“If we go behind we are all together, we all know we can get something from the game.”

The wide midfielder’s goal came after his inswinging free-kick eluded everyone and nestled in the far corner.

“I just put the ball in a dangerous area and if everyone misses it then it goes in, so I will claim it,” he said.

“It was important we got the three points and that goal has given us a bit of momentum.”

County co-manager Steven Ferguson was disappointed they could not stop the free-kicks and that his defence hesitated amid penalty appeals before the third.

“We have lost 3-1 at home but we felt, believe it or not, there were a lot of things we liked. We went with two wide players and two strikers and tried to be compact and difficult to play against,” he said.

“But the most frustrating thing is the manner we are losing the goals – we contributed to the way we lost the goals.”