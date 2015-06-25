Heitinga seals Ajax return

John Heitinga is to return to Ajax after joining the Eredivisie giants on a free transfer from Hertha Berlin.

The defender, who started his professional career with the Amsterdam club, has signed a one-year contract with the option for a further 12 months.

Heitinga spent 18 years with Ajax before departing for Atletico Madrid in 2008, subsequently joining Everton for a five-year stint the following season.

Brief spells at Fulham and Hertha Berlin followed, but Heitinga, now 31, has opted for a return to where it all started.

The Netherlands international won two league titles and three KNVB Cups during his first stint with Ajax.