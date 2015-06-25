Heitinga seals Ajax return
Ajax have wrapped up the signing of John Heitinga, who previously spent 18 years with the club.
John Heitinga is to return to Ajax after joining the Eredivisie giants on a free transfer from Hertha Berlin.
The defender, who started his professional career with the Amsterdam club, has signed a one-year contract with the option for a further 12 months.
Heitinga spent 18 years with Ajax before departing for Atletico Madrid in 2008, subsequently joining Everton for a five-year stint the following season.
Brief spells at Fulham and Hertha Berlin followed, but Heitinga, now 31, has opted for a return to where it all started.
The Netherlands international won two league titles and three KNVB Cups during his first stint with Ajax.
