Henderson battling foot injury - Rodgers

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson could be set for a spell on the sidelines after manager Brendan Rodgers revealed his captain is battling a foot injury.

Henderson was substituted in the 52nd minute of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Monday.

The 25-year-old had set up the game's only goal for Christian Benteke before coming off shortly after half-time.

Rodgers revealed afterwards Henderson had missed training in the lead-up and was simply in too much pain to continue.

"He's had a problem with the bottom of his foot. He hadn't trained for part of the week," he said.

"He was taking some painkillers with it and he'd done ever so well to even be out on the field.

"He wanted to give it a go but you could see he was limited in his running.

"He done great for us for the period of time he was on but it's important that we get victories and it's important that we have fit players on the field.

"Unfortunately for him he was just in too much pain."

Liverpool's win moved them into third in the Premier League table with matches against Arsenal and West Ham to come before the international break.