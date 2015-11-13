Henry backs Vieira to succeed at New York

Patrick Vieira is the man to bring success to New York City in MLS, according to his former France and Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry.

Vieira was announced as Jason Kreis' successor on Monday, agreeing a three-year deal with the club, which begins on January 1 next year.

Having attracted stellar names such as David Villa, Andrea Pirlo and Frank Lampard in their maiden MLS season, New York's campaign ended in disappointment as they finished eighth in the Eastern Conference, 12 points shy of a play-off spot.

And Henry, who spent four years in MLS with New York Red Bulls, hopes Vieira will prove his management credentials in the US.

"Hopefully he can change the way the team is," Henry said.

"It was a massive disappointment for them not to make the play-offs.

"Pat being there is hopefully something great for him and who knows what can happen after that."

When asked if he could join Vieira in a coaching role, Henry replied: "I don't know...people do different things but I wish him all the very best, he deserves it.

"I just hope he's going to have a good time there, a good career and come back in Europe with a lot of experience."