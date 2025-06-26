Manchester United have agreement for Bryan Mbeumo deal: report

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is edging ever closer to becoming a Manchester United player

Manchester United are reported to have reached an agreement with Bryan Mbeumo.

The Cameroon international, who netted 20 Premier League goals last season, arrived in west London for just £5.8m from Troyes in 2019 and has been one of Manchester United's primary summer targets.

After a first bid was rejected, it seems the two clubs have settled on a fee close to £60m, and the Brentford star is likely to link up with his new team-mates ahead of pre-season beginning at Carrington on July 7.

Manchester United FINALLY achieve a breakthrough in Bryan Mbeumo deal

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo looks set to join Manchester United this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to ESPN, the basics of an agreement is in place for Mbeumo to join United, with it thought after bonuses, the deal could edge closer to the £65m mark.

The 25-year-old has stressed his desire to join Manchester United all summer long, although talk of a potential move to Tottenham did murmur along after former Brentford boss Thomas Frank made the switch to north London.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks to have gotten another of his primary targets (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mbeumo, who has netted 70 goals in 242 appearances for the Bees, will be Manchester United's second summer signing, after Matheus Cunha moved from Wolves earlier in June.

Likely to be deployed as one of Amorim's number ten options, the Cameroonian star is comfortable on both feet and is Premier League prove, something which will delight Amorim no end heading into a new season.

The Red Devils have some wriggle room when it comes to PSR rulings, despite having missed out on Champions League football for next season after defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

"Even without European football they [United] could spend £150m without breaking into a sweat," football finance expert Kieran Maguire told BBC Sport.

Bryan Mbeumo looks set to become a Manchester United player (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The picture that has been painted of Manchester United's finances has exaggerated the negativity. They make more cash on a day-to-day basis than any other club in the Premier League.

"The club does not lose as much money as is claimed and their position is far better than everybody is looking at because everybody is looking at the wrong company.

"Everybody is looking at the New York company - Manchester United plc - but there is another company called Red Football which is owned by the Glazers and that is forming the basis of the PSR calculation.

"The losses at Red Football Ltd are far lower than they are at Manchester United plc so therefore the extent of the damage is far less than originally envisaged."