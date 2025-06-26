Arsenal progressing with talks to sign Chelsea star Noni Madueke: report

Noni Madueke has been linked with a move to Arsenal

Arsenal are reportedly working on a deal to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

The Stamford Bridge to Emirates Stadium path is now a familiar one, with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga thought to be moving the same way this summer, following in the footsteps of Kai Havertz and Jorginho in seasons gone by.

But Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal feels there is yet more talent to extract from west London in Madueke.

Arsenal swoop for Noni Madueke in potential Bukayo Saka challenge

Bukayo Saka may soon have another winger to contend with (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Madueke has had a good season for the Blues, notching 11 goals and providing five assists in 44 games in all competitions, but is under increasing pressure from Pedro Neto, who ideally also wants the right-wing berth.

That’s not to mention the fact that Chelsea are up to their third bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, according to talkSPORT. This being Chelsea, you wouldn’t bet against them doing even more business, either.

Madueke could soon become the latest player Arsenal recruit from Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madueke wouldn’t be in for the easiest ride at Arsenal, with the small matter of Bukayo Saka to contend with on the right flank for the Gunners. That being said, Madueke has played on both wings during his career, and Gabriel Martinelli’s standing on that side at the Emirates is much less firm.

TuttoMercatoWeb reports that the two clubs are looking to “find a solution” in their negotiations over Madueke, which “could soon come to a head”.

It follows a reveal from the Independent’s Miguel Delaney reveal that Chelsea are after £50m for the 23-year-old, beyond the fee Arsenal are comfortable paying.

Given Kepa and Martin Zubimendi are already seemingly on their way to north London, and the Gunners are looking to land Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig for €70m, Arteta’s side will likely need to be wary about what they’re committing to Madueke.

Madueke may need to leave Chelsea or risk slipping down the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Madueke may find minutes on the left wing, if he’s going to the Emirates to challenge Saka, he may have a difficult time.

Raheem Sterling found the same thing this season, loaned from Chelsea to the Gunners and reduced to just seven Premier League starts.

It’s an unforgiving position to compete for minutes under Arteta, and could provide Madueke with just as many selection issues should he not take to the left-wing role.

Madueke is valued at €40m, according to Transfermarkt.