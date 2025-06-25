Manchester United report: Marcus Rashford has agreed to 'sacrifice' move
Marcus Rashford will leave Manchester United and his preferred destination now looks to be a lot clearer
Marcus Rashford's career at Manchester United now looks to be officially over.
The Three Lions international has no future under Ruben Amorim and will likely follow in the same footsteps as Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho this summer.
It's a sad state of affairs for the 27-year-old, who spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Aston Villa.
Ruben Amorim has FINAL say on Marcus Rashford with his Manchester United career over
Amorim has delivered a clear message across the dressing room, and for the most part, it seems to be working. Clearing out the 'problems' seems paramount, and with Rashford, Antony, Sancho and Garnacho all set to leave, a new era can soon begin at the club.
Rashford's spell at Aston Villa showed what he can do when on song, but his preference regarding his new club became clearer than ever over the weekend, especially given his recent trip to Spain.
As per information from Ben Jacobs, Barcelona are now considering a loan move for Rashford, with the England international willing to play in a position he has often struggled to succeed in for his proposed new side – with TEAMtalk calling the decision a “sacrifice” of sorts.
Rashford wants to play for the reigning La Liga champions, which has been crystal clear for weeks, but Manchester United want £40m for their academy graduate, and unless a proposed agreement is met, he will continue to have no future at Old Trafford.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Barcelona are also in the midst of negotiating a deal for Inaki Williams for Athletic Bilbao, and this deal for Rashford is reported to have no effect on the former.
The Wythenshawe-born forward is rumoured to be happy in playing a back-up role to Robert Lewandowski in attack, with the Poland international set to turn 37 in August.
It finally looks as though Manchester United will get a welcome resolution for Rashford, and a huge bonus is that his salary of £325,000-a-week should be cleared in some part, even if he decides to leave on loan to the Nou Camp.
FourFourTwo understands that Matheus Cunha's new number has not been announced yet at Old Trafford, due to his wishes to take on the number ten jersey, should Rashford leave the club. Amad is also keen for a new shirt number this summer.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.