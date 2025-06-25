Manchester United report: Marcus Rashford has agreed to 'sacrifice' move

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is available for transfer this summer

Marcus Rashford's career at Manchester United now looks to be officially over.

The Three Lions international has no future under Ruben Amorim and will likely follow in the same footsteps as Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho this summer.

It's a sad state of affairs for the 27-year-old, who spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Aston Villa.

Ruben Amorim has FINAL say on Marcus Rashford with his Manchester United career over

Manchester United are expected to be busy customers between now and the end of the window (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim has delivered a clear message across the dressing room, and for the most part, it seems to be working. Clearing out the 'problems' seems paramount, and with Rashford, Antony, Sancho and Garnacho all set to leave, a new era can soon begin at the club.

Rashford's spell at Aston Villa showed what he can do when on song, but his preference regarding his new club became clearer than ever over the weekend, especially given his recent trip to Spain.

Marcus Rashford spent the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Villa Park (Image credit: Alamy)

As per information from Ben Jacobs, Barcelona are now considering a loan move for Rashford, with the England international willing to play in a position he has often struggled to succeed in for his proposed new side – with TEAMtalk calling the decision a “sacrifice” of sorts.

Rashford wants to play for the reigning La Liga champions, which has been crystal clear for weeks, but Manchester United want £40m for their academy graduate, and unless a proposed agreement is met, he will continue to have no future at Old Trafford.

Barcelona are also in the midst of negotiating a deal for Inaki Williams for Athletic Bilbao, and this deal for Rashford is reported to have no effect on the former.

The Wythenshawe-born forward is rumoured to be happy in playing a back-up role to Robert Lewandowski in attack, with the Poland international set to turn 37 in August.

Robert Lewandowski smashed in 42 goals for Barcelona last season (Image credit: Alamy)

It finally looks as though Manchester United will get a welcome resolution for Rashford, and a huge bonus is that his salary of £325,000-a-week should be cleared in some part, even if he decides to leave on loan to the Nou Camp.

FourFourTwo understands that Matheus Cunha's new number has not been announced yet at Old Trafford, due to his wishes to take on the number ten jersey, should Rashford leave the club. Amad is also keen for a new shirt number this summer.