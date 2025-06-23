Quiz! Can you get 100% in our Patrick Vieira quiz?
How much do you know about one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history?
Our latest FourFourTwo football quiz is here - and it's all about birthday boy Patrick Vieira.
The former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder turns 49 today and we've come up with the perfect way to celebrate another candle on the cake of one of the Premier League's greatest-ever midfielders.
That's right, it's time to test your knowledge on the former France international.
While this quiz may not be as tough as an early-2000s Vieira challenge, it still packs a punch as we've drawn up questions from throughout the Arsenal legend's career.
There's no time limit on this quiz, just 10 questions for you to tackle.
You can grab a hint, too. Just sign into Kwizly and we'll give the first letter of the next team you're guessing.
Remember to share your scores in the comments below and challenge some friends too!
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
Having just navigated the commanding presence of Patrick Vieira, a man who could win a midfield battle simply by looking at the opposition, you're clearly a connoisseur of footballing greatness. But fear not, your journey through our labyrinth of football knowledge doesn't end there: we've compiled another set of challenges, each designed to prod and poke at your encyclopaedic memory of the beautiful game.
First up, a chance to get your crossword brain ticking, with a distinctly football flavour. Try your hand at FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 6 featuring clues on midfielders, Benfica and Arsenal Invincibles. Then, if your heart, much like Vieira's, beats to the rhythm of Arsenal, prepare for a delve into the financial side of the Gunners: can you name Arsenal's 50 most expensive players ever? It's a fascinating look at the evolving landscape of transfer fees.
For those who appreciate the artistry of an exquisitely weighted pass, we turn our attention to a modern-day master. See if you can name every club Kevin De Bruyne has registered an assist against for Manchester City. Next, a classic Italian dilemma, fit for any footballing polyglot: can you name whether these players played for AC Milan, Inter Milan, both or neither?
Finally, a nostalgic trip down memory lane, celebrating one of the Premier League's most effervescent strikers. Can you name every club Ian Wright scored against in the Premier League? It's a joyous reminder of his goalscoring exploits, a whirlwind tour of the grounds where he left defenders bewildered and fans ecstatic.
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
