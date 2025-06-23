Quiz! Can you get 100% in our Patrick Vieira quiz?

Our latest FourFourTwo football quiz is here - and it's all about birthday boy Patrick Vieira.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder turns 49 today and we've come up with the perfect way to celebrate another candle on the cake of one of the Premier League's greatest-ever midfielders.

That's right, it's time to test your knowledge on the former France international.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Alamy) Quiz! Can you name the top 100 scorers in Premier League history?

While this quiz may not be as tough as an early-2000s Vieira challenge, it still packs a punch as we've drawn up questions from throughout the Arsenal legend's career.

There's no time limit on this quiz, just 10 questions for you to tackle.

You can grab a hint, too. Just sign into Kwizly and we'll give the first letter of the next team you're guessing.

Remember to share your scores in the comments below and challenge some friends too!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Having just navigated the commanding presence of Patrick Vieira, a man who could win a midfield battle simply by looking at the opposition, you're clearly a connoisseur of footballing greatness. But fear not, your journey through our labyrinth of football knowledge doesn't end there: we've compiled another set of challenges, each designed to prod and poke at your encyclopaedic memory of the beautiful game.

First up, a chance to get your crossword brain ticking, with a distinctly football flavour. Try your hand at FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 6 featuring clues on midfielders, Benfica and Arsenal Invincibles. Then, if your heart, much like Vieira's, beats to the rhythm of Arsenal, prepare for a delve into the financial side of the Gunners: can you name Arsenal's 50 most expensive players ever? It's a fascinating look at the evolving landscape of transfer fees.

For those who appreciate the artistry of an exquisitely weighted pass, we turn our attention to a modern-day master. See if you can name every club Kevin De Bruyne has registered an assist against for Manchester City. Next, a classic Italian dilemma, fit for any footballing polyglot: can you name whether these players played for AC Milan, Inter Milan, both or neither?

Finally, a nostalgic trip down memory lane, celebrating one of the Premier League's most effervescent strikers. Can you name every club Ian Wright scored against in the Premier League? It's a joyous reminder of his goalscoring exploits, a whirlwind tour of the grounds where he left defenders bewildered and fans ecstatic.