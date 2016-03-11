Henry edges closer to management after completing UEFA A license

Arsenal and Barcelona great Thierry Henry has moved a step closer to management having completed his UEFA A license.

Former France international Henry has been working as a television pundit since retiring after starring in the MLS with New York Red Bulls, but he looks set to take up management as he continues to add coaching qualifications to his remarkable CV as a player.

The 38-year-old Champions League winner showed his delight at completing the course on his Instagram account, posting a picture of him being presented with the award, writing: "Massive thank you to Osian Roberts #Osh, @welshfootballtrust and the Arsenal Academy for assisting me to pass my UEFA A Licence coaching badge. #proudday"

A photo posted by on

Henry completed the course under the Football Association of Wales, as he did for the UEFA B license last year.

To coach in any UEFA competition or England's top-flight, Henry must complete his UEFA pro license.