Henry slams Wenger abuse by Arsenal fans

A group of Arsenal supporters verbally abused the long-serving Arsenal manager as he boarded a train back to London following a 3-2 Premier League defeat at the Britannia Stadium.

Arsenal have won six of their eight games since then to silence Wenger's critics and club legend Henry was baffled by the torrent of abuse his former boss was subjected to.

The former Arsenal striker is quoted as saying in several British newspapers: "I thought it was a joke.

"You can be upset, I totally understand that. But when I saw what happened at Stoke I was like, 'that's totally unnecessary'.

"Fans do have a voice, I totally understand that, but what I saw after the Stoke City game was out of order.

"You can express that you are upset, but to do it in that way was a bit too much.

"But in the game at the moment, unfortunately that's the way it is."