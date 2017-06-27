Hernandez returns to Mexico training ahead of Germany showdown
Mexico striker Javier Hernandez allayed fears over his fitness by taking part in Tuesday's training session with Juan Carlos Osorio's men.
Javier Hernandez took part in training on Tuesday to hand Mexico a fitness boost ahead of their Confederations Cup semi-final against Germany.
Hernandez worked away from his team-mates on Monday due to suffering from muscular fatigue.
His absence was described as precautionary and so it proved as the 29-year-old striker went to work with the rest of Juan Carlos Osorio's squad in Adler.
Mexico face Germany at Sochi's Fisht Stadium on Thursday and the ex-Manchester United favourite will be a familiar face for many of the opposition, having plied his trade in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen for the past two seasons.
Javier Hernandez in action during Mexico's big rondo having sat out training yesterday June 27, 2017
