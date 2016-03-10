Hiddink: Ibrahimovic good enough for any top league

Chelsea interim manager Guus Hiddink backed Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to remain in Europe should he not extend his contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

Ibrahimovic is out of contract at the end of the season, and the 34-year-old is reportedly attracting worldwide interested.

Hiddink watched Ibrahimovic up close as he scored the second goal in PSG's 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday having set up their opener, leaving the Dutchman in no doubt that the Sweden international has what it takes to remain in any of Europe's top leagues.

"I think he has proven over many years. His personality is that he is the boss in this team," he said.

"He is physically and mentally strong.

"He is not the youngest but for his age he is doing very well. He could adapt himself to any league in Europe."

Chelsea's domestic rivals Manchester United have been rumoured to be interested, while Ibrahimovic admitted that playing in the Premier League is appealing to him.