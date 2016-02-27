Hiddink: Terry can be a good manager

Interim Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink has backed captain John Terry for management when he is finished playing.

Terry's Chelsea future is up in the air after the defender released a statement saying he had not been offered a new deal by the club and would begin to look at his options.

Chelsea responded that the lack of an offer so far did not mean the club would not make one before the end of the season.

But whatever his playing future might hold, Hiddink believes Terry has what it takes to manage at the highest level.

"I think he can be a good manager but first they must make this in-between period where they give a structure and a foundation," he said.

"I did that at home [making notes] not during training sessions, that would perhaps be a little offensive.

"I don’t want to talk to him [about being a manager] now because maybe he thinks I’m pushing him out."

Hiddink's second stint as Chelsea boss is unlikely to become permanent, with reports suggesting the club are close to agreeing a deal with Italy coach Antonio Conte.

But the Dutchman is hopeful that his time with the Chelsea players has allowed him to impart some new knowledge on them.

"I hope the way I deal with groups and teams that they get something they can use in their career," Hiddink said.

"That’s what I did as a young player. I looked to my coaches and even made a diary when I was a player and made notes of what I liked. I wrote a lot.

"The most thing I learnt from managers is things you should not do. You have to deal with your staff, the medical staff, the commercial side, you must manage all the people and sometimes managers can be rude to people like kit men.

"I respect all the staff. Sometimes I experience them getting rid of their frustration on other people who are different in the hierarchy."