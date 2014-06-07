Higuain 'a better player' after Serie A switch

The Argentina international scored 24 times in all competitions last term following a move from Real Madrid in July - helping Napoli to the Coppa Italia title and a third-placed finish in the Italian top flight.

Having previously been at the Bernabeu for six years, Higuain claims the increased competition in Italy has helped improve him as a player.

"When I went to Spain it was a risk because I was really young," he told El Pais.

"But I quickly learned the game and I grew as a result. Serie A has been the same for me - except it's a more competitive league.

"Maybe the quality of the games is slightly less (than Spain) but from a tactical point of view it's a big step up.

"The defenders in Italy are stronger and that makes me better. Serie A is played in a different way to other leagues.

"I've become accustomed to playing against four defenders throughout my career but in Italy I have to play against five."

Higuain is set to feature at his second World Cup in Brazil, having scored four times in as many games during the 2010 tournament in South Africa.