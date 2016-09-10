Higuain relaxed after Juventus brace

Gonzalo Higuain said he is "relaxed" after helping Juventus extend their winning streak in Serie A with a brace in a 3-1 win over Sassuolo on Saturday.

Higuain hit both of his goals in the opening 10 minutes of his maiden start, the first a drive and the second a volleyed finish, as Juve maintained their 100 per cent record with fellow recent arrival Miralem Pjanic also on target.

The Argentinian has scored three goals in as many appearances for the champions since his big-money move from Napoli, but Higuain says there is more to come from him and Juve.

"I've always been relaxed," Higuain told Mediaset Premium. "The important thing is for the team to win.

"Fortunately I scored, we had a good overall performance and we won.

"These are the first few games together, we have a long time to improve our understanding on the pitch, but I already get on very well with [strike partner Paulo] Dybala.

"I am happy to be here."

The visitors posed little threat, although defender Luca Antei grabbed a goal back for Sassuolo, with Higuain now ready to switch his focus to a Champions League clash against Sevilla on Wednesday.

"Sassuolo are a talented squad and will create problems for everyone," said Higuain.

"It was a difficult match, we must continue along this path and in three days there is Sevilla.

"The Champions League is the most wonderful competition, so we need to prepare well and try to win."