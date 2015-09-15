Hitzfeld: This is the best Bayern Munich ever

Ottmar Hitzfeld believes Bayern Munich are one of the favourites to win the Champions League this term as he feels the Bavarians are stronger than ever before.

Hitzfeld guided Bayern to Champions League glory in 2000-01 and he has little doubt they have the quality to be crowned European champions for the sixth time in history this campaign.

"Bayern have the best team they have ever had," Hitzfeld was quoted as saying by Stuttgarter Nachrichten.

"They are one of the favourites to win the Champions League alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid.

"In theory, [head coach Pep] Guardiola could field two world-class teams when everybody is match fit."

The ex-Switzerland boss recently criticised Bayern for bringing in too many foreign players since the arrival of Guardiola, but he has now stressed that he does not necessarily feel their new strategy is a bad thing.

"Guardiola has a different philosophy than his predecessors. He is a bit more internationally oriented in the transfer market. But that is not necessarily a bad thing," he added.