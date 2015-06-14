Hodgson hails Wilshere display

Roy Hodgson was full of praise for Jack Wilshere as the midfielder scored twice in England's 3-2 Euro 2016 qualifying victory over Slovenia.

Wilshere had failed to open his account on his previous 27 appearances for his country, but made up for lost time with two superb strikes to help England on their way.

Captain Wayne Rooney secured the victory with a late winner as he moved level on 48 international goals with Gary Lineker – one behind record holder Bobby Charlton - but it was Wilshere who earned the praise of his manager.

"Not just any old goals [from Jack Wilshere], they weren't exactly tap-ins," Hodgson told ITV.

"Both were fantastic and summed up Jack's game, in particular in the second half when he took over the midfield. It is good to see him chipping in with important goals."

Wilshere's strikes had put England 2-1 ahead in Ljubljana, but slack defending allowed Nejc Peknik to equalise before Rooney's late winner.