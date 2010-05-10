Hodgson named Manager of Year

The award, sponsored by Barclays, is voted for by the LMA members which includes all the managers from the top four leagues in England.

Roy Hodgson earned the award as recognition for Fulham’s extraordinary journey in the Europa League as well as another notable season in the Barclays Premier League.

"There's no greater acknowledgement in football than an award that comes from people who are in the same profession as you and who are facing the same difficulties day after day as you," Hodgson told Sky Sports News.

"When they look at the criteria and it's the guy who makes the most out of the material he's got, when they say it's you, all you can do is humbly bow your head and thank them for the award.

"It's certainly the greatest award I've had in my career."

Hodgson is a vastly experienced manager at the highest levels domestically, overseas and at national team level. He will lead his Fulham side into the Europa League Final which will be his side’s 63rd game of the season.

It will be Fulham’s first ever experience of a European Cup Final. Their Europa League adventure began in July 2009 and his side have clocked up almost 20,000 miles during 18 games en route to the final.

Roy has also enjoyed another highly satisfactory season in the Barclays Premier League. He was named Barclays manager of the month in February and he also led his side to the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

LMA Chairman, Howard Wilkinson, said: “Since joining Fulham, Roy has transformed the club’s fortunes. He initially saved them from the brink of relegation then took them to their highest ever league position last season.

"This year he has capitalised on that platform, achieving remarkable success in this season’s Europa League. He is highly respected by the LMA members and also on an international level where he has worked his miracles in no fewer than seven countries.

"He is a great role model for all aspiring managers and coaches and is fully deserving of this recognition.”

Richard Bevan, Chief Executive of the LMA, added: “Tonight is a celebration of this season’s managerial achievements throughout all four leagues at the highest level. To be voted for and acknowledged by your fellow members, peers and competitors is a great honour and the ultimate accolade is public recognition of success.

"The manager remains the most important man at a football club and to succeed in this profession requires extreme dedication and commitment. Roy received an overwhelming number of votes from the members and has won the LMA Manager of the Year Award sponsored by Barclays by the most significant margin in the history of the award.

"He is highly respected within the game and held in the highest regard in the family of football. He freely gives up his time to help other coaches and managers develop and hone their skills and talents, regularly contributing to the LMA’s educational programmes.

“On behalf of the LMA, I wish Roy and the Fulham players the very best for this week’s Europa League Cup Final in Hamburg. It will be a tremendous feat if they bring back the cup.

“I would also like to say a special thank you to all the members who have contributed to yet another fantastic season.”

The full list of awards presented by LMA President, Fabio Capello and LMA Chairman, Howard Wilkinson, is as follows:

