Hoffenheim's Vukcevic critical after car crash

Hoffenheim midfielder Boris Vukcevic is in a critical condition after sustaining severe head wounds when his car and a truck collided on Friday, the club said.

The 22-year-old German was airlifted to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and is now in an artificial coma. "His situation is critical," the club said in a statement.

"We are shocked by the news," said team manager Andreas Muller. "The team, the coach, everyone is shocked. Our thoughts are with his family."