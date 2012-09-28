Hoffenheim's Vukcevic critical after car crash
By app
Hoffenheim midfielder Boris Vukcevic is in a critical condition after sustaining severe head wounds when his car and a truck collided on Friday, the club said.
The 22-year-old German was airlifted to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and is now in an artificial coma. "His situation is critical," the club said in a statement.
"We are shocked by the news," said team manager Andreas Muller. "The team, the coach, everyone is shocked. Our thoughts are with his family."
