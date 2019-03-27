Holt not given up on top-six finish for Livingston

Livingston boss Gary Holt has not given up on a top-six finish in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

With three games remaining before the split, the West Lothian side are in eighth place, seven points behind sixth-placed Hibernian who visit on Friday night.

While survival has been Holt’s priority for the Lions on their return to the top flight this season he will not stop looking upwards.

He said: “It is still mathematically possible but it is going to be a big ask.

“But we have given ourselves a chance, we have a home game, Friday night, under the lights, it will be a great atmosphere against a good side who will come here and play football and have a go.

“It should be entertaining and hopefully there will be goals because we tend to score goals and have goals in our game so it is something we are looking forward to.

“We want to keep picking up points and see how far we can get.

“We have teams above us in reach so we want to try to catch them and see how high up the league we can get and what a test on Friday night.”

Livingston, who drew 1-1 with Aberdeen at Pittodrie in their last outing before the international break, have taken four points from six against Hibs this season before Paul Heckingbottom took over from Neil Lennon as manager in February.

Holt said: “I spoke about it after the Aberdeen game, I am more delighted that we have taken points off every team.

“That is an achievement. That is hard work, a big pat on the back for them.

“Hibs have a new manager but I don’t think they needed a bounce, they are an exceptional side who play good football.

“Neil had them hungry and fighting for everything and Paul has come in and there is maybe a different shape to it but it is the same players.

“We will look at it analyze it and come up with a game plan for Friday.”