Holt tells Livi players to show ‘swagger’ and ‘desire’ at Falkirk or risk upset

Livingston manager Gary Holt has told his players to play with a “swagger” against Falkirk but not underestimate his former club.

Falkirk are looking to make a positive start to the season in the Betfred Cup group stage following their relegation to Ladbrokes League One.

Livi were in the same division just two years ago and Holt expects his team, who are in the top flight now, to have to battle for the points against Ray McKinnon’s side.

Holt said of his return to Falkirk: “I’m really looking forward to it. I can’t thank them enough. They gave me my first opportunity and it was brilliant, I really enjoyed it. There’s some wonderful people there.

“They have had some hard times, they have been rebuilding. I fully expect them to win the league. You can see the characters they are trying to get in, people they can trust and can rely on week in, week out. They have experienced boys in there.

“But we have got to go there with chests out, heads up, go and show them who is boss and go and win the game.”

Holt, who has fitness doubts over Nicky Devlin and Craig Sibbald, added: “We have to go there with a swagger and desire and match the fight. If you match the fight with most teams you have hopefully got qualities that can win you the game.

“If you think you can turn up (and win) because they are a League One side it’s going to be a long afternoon and we could come away with egg on our face.”

Falkirk have further strengthened their squad with the capture of Lewis Toshney and Robbie Leitch.