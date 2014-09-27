Home fans key to Atletico success, says Simeone

The Argentine returned to the dugout after his lengthy touchline ban to watch his side trounce rivals Sevilla with a 4-0 win, courtesy of goals from Koke, Saul, Raul Garcia and Raul Jimenez.

A typically animated Simeone could not hide his delight as proceedings unfolded on Saturday and it was picked up on by a near full house at the Vincent Calderon, who quickly showed their appreciation for what was a thoroughly impressive performance from their team.

And having watched his team whistled off by their own fans in a draw against Celta Vigo earlier this season, Simeone said his side were much stronger with support from the stands.

He told reporters after the game: "This is the environment we need every game at the Calderon. It vibrates differently and feels as though players and fans are acting as a single block."

The 44-year old added that it was arguably the best performance of the season from his side, before singling out two of his team's goalscorers for praise.

A well-worked free-kick allowed 19-year old Saul to head home his first ever goal for Atletico just before half-time, although Simeone said he never doubted the ability of the teenager.

"To me I was not surprised because I see it every day. With the way he's currently growing as player, he has a huge future," he said.

"Being a 19-year old and playing for Atletico is not easy. It has personality and is very intense."

Simeone was quick to extend his praise to another goalscorer in Jimenez, who rounded off the win with his first ever goal in an Atletico shirt late on.

And his appearance from the bench did not go unnoticed by his boss, who is determined to get the best out of every member of his squad.

"From a tactical point of view I asked to watch for [Ever] Banega and told him I was sure he was going to make a goal," Simeone said.

"The good thing is to have people available and obviously the more players have to compete the more success we're going to have. "