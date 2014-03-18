Hoogland and Fahrmann exit Europe with pride

Real wrapped up a 9-2 aggregate success over Schalke on Tuesday following a 3-1 win in Madrid, the damage having been done for the Bundesliga side in the first leg of the last 16 tie when Carlo Ancelotti's men romped to a 6-1 victory.

Hoogland cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's opener on the night in the second leg at the Bernabeu, but two further goals in as many minutes from Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata put added gloss on an already one-sided scoreline.

Despite the heavy defeat, Hoogland insisted that he and his team-mates bow out of the competition with their pride intact.

"We wanted to exit the competition with our heads held high and I think we managed that," he told reporters.

"Our first-half performance was good and we even created several chances to score.

"The Champions League chapter is over for us this season, but we have nothing to be ashamed of. Ronaldo and (Gareth) Bale are world-class players. It was a great experience to play against them."

Goalkeeper Fahrmann is keen on an instant Champions League return.

"I hope that we can qualify for next year's Champions League and maybe we will get another opportunity to play here," he said.

"We showed good character in the first half, considering this tie was already decided.

"The goal that put them 2-1 up was unfortunate and then the game was over for us."