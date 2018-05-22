Horoya 2 Mamelodi Sundowns 2: Camara header denies visitors' comeback

Horoya defied a stunning Mamelodi Sundowns comeback to claim a 2-2 home draw in the CAF Champions League on Tuesday.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 51st minute, Ocansey Mandela pouncing from close range, but Khama Billiat capitalised on chaotic defending at the other end to slot a neat finish into the bottom-right corner.

And when Horoya goalkeeper Khadim N'Diaye brought down the speedy Billiat in the box, Gaston Sirino stepped up to convert the penalty and seemingly complete a seven-minute comeback.

But Sundowns were denied their first win in this season's CAF Champions League when Aboubacar Camara rose highest in the box to head home and keep Horoya unbeaten in Group C.