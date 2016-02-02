Howe hails Bournemouth character after Selhurst Park win

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe praised his side's character after they came from a goal down to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Scott Dann's first-half opener was quickly cancelled out by Marc Pugh's equaliser before big-money signing Benik Afobe netted his third goal in as many games to earn Bournemouth a valuable victory to go seven points clear of the Premier League drop zone.

Howe was pleased to see his side's good away form continue to boost their chances of avoiding relegation, saying: "It was a big win, a tight game and we're delighted. We defended well in the game.

"Going a goal down in the game was tough but scoring before half-time was a big boost. At this level going a goal down can be crucial. Teams keep the ball so well but we showed character.

"To win away from home is crucial. We need to keep picking up points in every game."

Bournemouth survived Palace's introduction of Marouane Chamakh and Emmanuel Adebayor as second-half substitutes, leaving Howe to praise his defence.

"It was a bitty game, the referee managed it pretty well. We still conceded a lot of free-kicks," he said.

"I thought it was an aerial bombardment at the end, their subs got bigger and bigger! It was a good test.

"Our defenders played well along with our goalkeeper, that was very pleasing."