When will Eddie Howe be back in the dugout?

Eddie Howe has transformed the fate of Newcastle since his appointment in 2021.

In his three years in charge he has lead the club back into the Champions League, while also reaching the Carabao Cup final twice, winning it this year against Liverpool to end a 70-year trophy drought for the Magpies.

Since that cup final victory, Newcastle have been in sensational form and currently sit fourth in the Premier League, a point above reigning champions Manchester City, after hammering Manchester United 4-1, which Howe was not present for after being taken ill in the week.

When will Eddie Howe return to the Newcastle dugout?

Eddie Howe celebrating their Carabao Cup win against Liverpool in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Newcastle boss is likely to miss the next two fixtures on the touchline – but may take weeks to fully recover.

Howe is ranked at no.14 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now.

Assistant Jason Tindall is stepping in for Howe

Newcastle have confirmed that Howe was has been diagnosed with pneumonia after he was admitted to hospital last week ahead of the clash with Manchester United.

The club confirmed he would miss their midweek fixture against Crystal Palace, as well as their trip to Aston Villa, with further updates to follow.

Speaking to the clubs website, Howe said: "A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family.

"I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me. I'm immensely grateful for the specialist care I'm receiving and, after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible."

Alexander Isak has been in terrific form this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Howe will be hoping to return to the dugout as soon as possible, with a second place Premier League finish well within their sites.

Should they beat Crystal Palace they will move to third in the Premier League, just four points behind Arsenal, who seem to be stumbling currently.

Their penultimate game of the season sees them head to the Emirates, which could become a second-place showdown if both continue on their current form.