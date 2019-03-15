Howe happy for fit-again Wilson to join up with England

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has no qualms with Callum Wilson being called up to the England squad despite his lack of game time.

The striker, who made his international debut in the November friendly against the United States, was named in Gareth Southgate’s group for forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro this week.

That came just days after making his first appearance since the middle of January in last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Huddersfield.

Wilson returned from a knee injury which had kept him out of six games and duly scored in front of the watching Southgate.

Howe says there are no concerns over a reaction to his injury and he is happy for the 27-year-old to join up with the national squad after this weekend’s visit of Newcastle.

Howe said in a press conference: “Callum is good, he did incredibly well physically in the match, tough game, played the whole 90 minutes and didn’t look tired or fatigued at any point, so he has trained well and is in a good place.

“When he plays 90 minutes for his club team I don’t have any problem with him being called up.

“Gareth was there as well and he will have seen what I have seen – a player who looked sharp and in very good form and had no ill-effect from his lay-off.

“Credit for Callum for that, I have got no problem and I am delighted for him that he got the call-up.”

While Wilson will be involved against the Magpies, Adam Smith will not due to a hamstring injury.

Junior Stanislas (hip) and Dan Gosling (knee) miss out, but Ryan Fraser will be fit after shaking off a knock he picked up at Huddersfield.

Howe added on the club’s official website: “Adam has a small grade hamstring strain so will be missing.

“Whether he will make the first game back after the international break, I’m not sure at the moment.

“Dan Gosling is improving but he won’t make this game. Hopefully, the international break will see him in much better shape.

“Junior is doing well but is not quite ready yet. He hasn’t trained but he is improving.”