England vs Wales team news: Wiegman reverts to Euro 2022 tactics as Wales make three changes

England vs Wales team news has dropped and Sarina Wiegman has reverted to a tactic from their title-winning run with her starting line-up.

She has made no changes from their win against the Netherlands. During Euro 2022 she didn't change the starting line-up once.

If England win the match or draw against Wales and the Netherlands do not beat France or if England avoid defeat by four goals or more and the Netherlands lose. For Wales, they need to beat England by four goals or more and the Netherlands lose to France.

England vs Wales:

England need a win in the game to secure their knockout spot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here is the full team news:

England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Walsh, Greenwood, Williamson, James, Stanway, Hemp, Carter, Russo

Subs: Keating, Moorhouse, Charles, Mead, Le Tissier, Clinton, Morgan, Agyemang, Kelly, Beever-Jones, Park, Wubben-Moy.

Jess Fishlock will look to add more goals to her tally (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lauren James retains her shirt after a stunning performance, as does Alessia Russo who picked up player of the match against the Dutch.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beth Mead remains on the bench with Ella Toone starting just her second major tournament match, her first coming last time out against the Netherlands.

Wales. meanwhile, have made three changes to their side who lost 4-1 to France. Their team news is:

Wales XI: Clark; E Morgan, Roberts, Evans, Woodham; Fishlock, James; Holland, Jones, Rowe; F Morgan

Subs: Kelly, Middleton-Patel, Ingle, Green, Barton, Cain, Ladd, Hughes, Estcourt, Joel, Powell, Griffiths

Lauren James and Alessia Russo connected well against the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is a change of goalkeeper with Olivia Clark in for Safia Middleton-Patel.

Rhiannon Roberts and Carrie Jones come in as well with Josie Green and Kayleigh Barton dropping to the bench.

Jess Fishlock adds to her record amount of caps as tonight's game is her 165th for Wales.