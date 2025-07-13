England vs Wales team news: Wiegman reverts to Euro 2022 tactics as Wales make three changes
England vs Wales will help decide which Group D teams progress
England vs Wales team news has dropped and Sarina Wiegman has reverted to a tactic from their title-winning run with her starting line-up.
She has made no changes from their win against the Netherlands. During Euro 2022 she didn't change the starting line-up once.
If England win the match or draw against Wales and the Netherlands do not beat France or if England avoid defeat by four goals or more and the Netherlands lose. For Wales, they need to beat England by four goals or more and the Netherlands lose to France.
England vs Wales:
Here is the full team news:
England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Walsh, Greenwood, Williamson, James, Stanway, Hemp, Carter, Russo
Subs: Keating, Moorhouse, Charles, Mead, Le Tissier, Clinton, Morgan, Agyemang, Kelly, Beever-Jones, Park, Wubben-Moy.
Lauren James retains her shirt after a stunning performance, as does Alessia Russo who picked up player of the match against the Dutch.
Beth Mead remains on the bench with Ella Toone starting just her second major tournament match, her first coming last time out against the Netherlands.
Wales. meanwhile, have made three changes to their side who lost 4-1 to France. Their team news is:
Wales XI: Clark; E Morgan, Roberts, Evans, Woodham; Fishlock, James; Holland, Jones, Rowe; F Morgan
Subs: Kelly, Middleton-Patel, Ingle, Green, Barton, Cain, Ladd, Hughes, Estcourt, Joel, Powell, Griffiths
There is a change of goalkeeper with Olivia Clark in for Safia Middleton-Patel.
Rhiannon Roberts and Carrie Jones come in as well with Josie Green and Kayleigh Barton dropping to the bench.
Jess Fishlock adds to her record amount of caps as tonight's game is her 165th for Wales.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
