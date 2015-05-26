Howe named LMA Manager of the Year

Bournemouth's Eddie Howe pipped Jose Mourinho to the League Managers' Association (LMA) Manager of the Year Award.

Howe was also named the Championship manager of the year after leading Bournemouth to the Premier League for the first time.

The 37-year-old collected the two awards at the ceremony at the Old Billingsgate in London on Tuesday.

Howe won the vote, which is conducted by LMA members based on who they feel had done the most outstanding job in all four divisions during 2014-15.

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers awarded Howe the Championship prize.

"He's done a fine job, a remarkable job, and done it with style and humility," Rodgers was quoted as saying by the Bournemouth website.

Bournemouth secured the Championship title on the final day of the season with a 3-0 win at Charlton.

Howe became the first manager outside the top-flight to win the overall award since Steve Coppell in 2006, when he was in charge of Reading.